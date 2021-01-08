FAKS Investigative Services announced to the general public the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for 2020.
The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country. Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the exercises were successful.
The 2020 survey focuses on opinions from the public and as well as some assessment from the ministries, agencies and as well as the regions. The public, mainly our respondents, contributed largely to the outcome of this survey, especially the Ministers, Deputy Ministers and the Regional Ministers.
The FAKS team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that made the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they had.
The survey took place between the months of October and December 2020 and it was the 9th Edition since FAKS started this project.
Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, petty traders, business traditional rulers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), commercial drivers, traders in general, academia, and others.
About 74% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 26% were between the ages of 56 and 75.
Out of the 4,327 feedbacks received during the period, 2,223 of the respondents, representing 51.39% were females while the remaining 2,104 representing 48.61% were males. meanwhile, the ranking was between 60% and 100%.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.
Some of the issues emanated from the respondents during the survey included the support of stimulus package from the government to businesses through NBSSI and Business Development Ministry; testimonies from drivers concerning measures put in place at the DVLA; measures put in place by the government through the Ministry of Health to control COVID-19 pandemic; the development in the Railway sector; Improvement in the public transport services; especially services of Metro Mass Transit and the services of Intercity STC.
Also includes infrastructure development in the Sports and Education sectors, especially about pitches and building expansions in Secondary schools; prompt response on SSNIT benefits and update on SSNIT contributions to beneficiaries; Road infrastructure; and many more.
SEE THE DETAILS BELOW
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2020
1st – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah–Transport Minister
Respondents: 3,956
Mark: 91.42%
1st – Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu- Health Minister
Respondents: 3,956
Mark: 91.42%
2nd – Joe Ghartey- Railways Development Minister
Respondents: 3,731
Mark: 86.23%
2nd – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Business Development Minister
Respondents: 3,731
Mark: 86.23%
3rd – Kwesi Amoako Atta – Roads and Highways Minister
Respondents: 3,655
Mark: 84.47%
3rd – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Education Minister
Respondents: 3,655
Mark: 84.47%
4th – Alan Kyeremanteng – Trade Minister
Respondents: 3,583
Mark: 82.81%
4th – Ursula Owusu Ekuful- Communication
Respondents: 3,583
Mark: 82.81%
5th – Ken Ofori-Atta- Finance Minister
Respondents: 3,348
Mark: 77.38%
5th – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Agric Minister
Respondents: 3,348
Mark: 77.38%
6th – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs Minister
Respondents: 3,131
Mark: 72.37%
7th – Hajia Alima Mahama- Local Government Minister
Respondents: 3,053
Mark: 70.56%
8th – Ambrose Dery- Interior Minister
Respondents: 2,878
Mark: 66.51%
9th – Isaac Kwame Asiamah- Youth and Sports Minister
Respondents: 2,847
Mark: 67.20%
10th – Dr. Mustapha Abdul – Hamid- Inner City and Zongo Dev. Minister
Respondents: 2,825
Mark: 65.30%
BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2020
1st – Godfred Yeboah Dame–Attorney General
Respondents: 4,051
Mark: 93.63%
1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education
Respondents: 4,051
Mark: 93.63%
2nd – Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye- Health
Respondents: 3,825
Mark: 88.41%
2nd – Henry Quartey- Interior
Respondents: 3,825
Mark: 88.41%
3rd- Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah- Health
Respondents: 3,622
Mark: 83.72%
3rd- Andy Appiah- Kubi- Railway Development
Respondents: 3,622
Mark: 83.72%
4th – Pius Enam Hadzide- Information
Respondents: 3,480
Mark: 80.43%
4th- Nii Kwartei Titus Glover – Transport
Respondents: 3,480
Mark: 80.43%
5th – Robert Ahomka- Lindsey- Trade
Respondents: 3,346
Mark: 77.34%
6th – Joseph Dindiok Kpemka- Attorney General
Respondents: 3,275
Mark: 75.69%
7th- Barbara Oteng Gyasi- Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 3,130
Mark: 72.35%
8th – Patrick Boamah- Sanitation and Water Resources
Respondents: 3,059
Mark: 70.71%
9th –Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy and Petroleum
Respondents: 2,906
Mark: 67.16%
10th – Osei Bonsu Amoah- Local Government
Respondents: 2,829
Mark: 65.38%
BEST 5 REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2020
1st – Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti Regional Minister
Respondents: 4,081
Mark: 94.31%
1st – Kwamena Duncan – Central Regional Minister
Respondents: 4,081
Mark: 94.31%
2nd – Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah—Western Regional Minister
Respondents: 3,820
Mark: 88.29%
2nd — Salifu Saeed – Northern Regional Minister
Respondents: 3,820
Mark: 88.29%
3rd – Ishmael Ashitey- Greater Accra Regional Minister
Respondents: 3,623
Mark: 83.73%
4th – Evelyn Ama Kumi- Richardson – Bono Regional Minister
Respondents: 3,342
Mark: 77.23%
5th – Archibald Yao Letsa – Volta Regional Minister
Respondents: 3,059
Mark: 70.71%
6th – Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu – Western North Regional Minister
Respondents: 2,993
Mark: 69.17%
7th – Kofi Amoakohene – Bono East Regional Minister
Respondents: 2,960
Mark: 68.41%
8th – Evans Opoku Bobie—Ahafo Regional Minister
Respondents: 2,938
Mark: 67.89%
9th – Kwasi Owusu Yeboah—Oti Regional Minister
Respondents: 2,909
Mark: 67.23%
10th – Eric Kwakye Darfour – Eastern Regional Minister
Respondents: 2,813
Mark: 65.01%
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)
Overall Best MP- 2020
Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency
Best Majority MP- 2020
Frank Annoh- Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency
Best Minority MP – 2020
Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South Constituency
Best Female MP- 2020
Abena Osei Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency
BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2020
1st – Maxwell Kofi Jumah – CEO of GIHOC Distilleries
Respondents: 4,267
Mark: 98.62%
1st – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director General of SSNIT
Respondents: 4,267
Mark: 98.62%
2nd – Kwame Agyeman- Budu- MD, Electricity Company of Ghana
Respondents: 4,049
Mark: 93.57%
2nd – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO- DVLA
Respondents: 4,049
Mark: 93.57%
3rd – Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO of Ghana Gas
Respondents: 3,657
Mark: 84.52%
3rd- Michael Okyere Baafi – CEO of Ghana Free Zone
Respondents: 3,657
Mark: 84.52%
4th – Madam Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director of NBSSI
Respondents: 3,565
Mark: 82.39%
5th- Joseph Boahen Aidoo- CEO of COCOBOD
Respondents: 3,525
Mark: 81.46%
6th – Nana Akomeah – CEO of State Transport Company
Respondents: 3,395
Mark: 78.47%
7th – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Food and Drugs Authority
Respondents: 3,273
Mark: 75.65%
8th – Justin Kodua Frimpong- CEO, Youth Employment Authority
Respondents: 3,040
Mark: 70.27%
9th- Richard Boadu, Administrator of GETFUND
Respondents: 2,973
Mark: 68.71%
10th – David Asante – MD of Ghana Publishing Company
Respondents: 2,872
Mark: 66.37%
