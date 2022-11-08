Performing With Samini Is One Of My Greatest Achievements – Danny Lampo

UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat artiste Danny Lampo performed with Samini over the weekend in Leeds, he made a post after his performance. I quote. My performance with Samini is one of my greatest achievement as an artiste, I’ve always loved and wished to be on the same stage with Samini from the very day I started doing music, and it has been a dream come true.

Danny Lampo is one of the most trending artiste to talk about if you are in the UK. His music has become a street anthem in Europe.

Samini is currently promoting his new single” Be Alright” and touring some parts of Europe as well.