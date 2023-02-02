Permanent Representative of Ghana to the UN endorses Ghana 2023 – African Fencing Championship

The Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations (UN), H.E Harold Adlai Agyeman has endorsed the up coming 2023 Cadet and Junior Africa Fencing Championship to be held in Ghana.

He has also promised to make available some support for the development and promotion of Fencing in Ghana and Africa.

According to the President of the Ghana Fencing Federation, Mr. Mohammed Mahadi, he informed the diplomat of his intentions to fix some of their Fencing equipment for the Cadet and Junior Africa Championship, which also serves as the preparation for the African Games 2023.

Mr. Mohammed Mahadi said the vision of the President H. E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is going to be a turned around in Ghana Sports and will be one of the greatest legacy of the President.

This vision can be accomplished if all stakeholders embrace it with a patriotic heart with the understanding that Ghana is the beneficiary of this investment.

He noted that some hotels, transport operators , restaurants, media and too many sectors will be direct beneficiaries, hence everyone must contribute to make the Championship successful.

So we in Fencing understands the vision and as technocrats we taking the necessary steps toward that.

H. E the Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations urged companies to reconsider their decisions and support least financed sports disciplines to retake their glory.

He further stressed that in the month of love, people should show real love and encouraged the Fencing Federation to use the occasion to call for the celebration of Fencing by supporting the organization of the International Championship. He promised to promote the event to attract more corporate support as well as Ghanaians in the diaspora.

He was also content with with the achievements of the organization of the event within a short period of its establishment.

The African Cadet and Youth Fencing Championship is slated for 14 to 21 February 2023.

Team Ghana is in camp, preparing to put up a show to be remembered.