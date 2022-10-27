Perseus Mining constructing market complex at Denkyira Ayanfuri

Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has commenced the construction of a $508,000.00 dollar market complex at Denkyira Ayanfuri, a community in Upper Denkyira West District.

The ultra-modern market would see three lorry terminals, six market stalls, 20-seater WC toilets and a washroom to serve as a bath house for travellers and market women.

It is being funded by Perseus Mining in its quest to provide direct job opportunities for people in its catchment communities.

Citizens of Ayanfuri have been engaged to provide labour while the company purchases the materials for the project.

The project would be fully fenced to provide security to the market users to avoid loss of goods and other insecurities surrounding markets.

Mr Emmanuel Danso, the Social and Community Development Superintendent of PMGL, told the GNA in an interview that the construction of the facilities would help improve the general economic wellbeing and living conditions of the people.

He said the Company had set up a fund dubbed ‘Edikan Trust Fund’ to finance projects in the communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The fund was also set aside to assist the eradication of poverty, improve health, education and agriculture, sports and heritage, and among others to enhance the living standards of the citizenry.

The beneficiary communities include Abena Abena, Nkonya, Ayanfuri, Gyaman and Fomena .

Among completed major projects within the beneficiary communities are a 31-seater capacity science laboratory for Roman Catholic School, six unit classroom block furnished with desks, chairs and teachers’ tables.

Others are rehabilitation of Ayanfuri Police Post, Esikafoabanten water projects, scholarships for over 277 tertiary students among others.

Mr Danso said $13 million dollars had so far been pumped into the fund for developmental projects within the area with the company donating 3,000 dollars every year to the fund.

On security issues, the company had over the years invested so much in security due to illegal miners and other criminal activities, which threatened smooth operations.

The monies he said could have been channeled into developmental projects to improve living standards of people in the various communities.

He, however, pledged the company’s unflinching commitment towards supporting the people with projects for the benefit of all.