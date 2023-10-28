Perseus Mining extend operations to three communities in Upper Denkyira West

The Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has received license from the government to extend its concessions to three communities in the Upper Denkyira West District.

The company has declared a Moratorium on building and planting of crops at the 289.6 hectares of land designated for the mining activities.

It would pay compensation to eligible owners and lawful occupiers of crops, building, fishponds in accordance to the mining Acts and regulations.

The three communities are Breman, Nkotsimso and Brofoyedru in the Upper Denkyira West District.

The extension would sustain corporation between the company and community and increase the life of mining

At the declaration of the upcoming mining concession with stakeholders in the area, Mr Daniel Egya- Mensah, the General Manager of PMGL said the Company was committed to building a legacy that creates environment of social values for its catchment communities for sustainable mining practices.

He said after 11 years of operation, it was poised and ready to expand its concession to create opportunities for development of communities within their operational areas.

The focus aligns to its vision of prioritizing the wellbeing of local communities, promote social economic development and uphold environmental sustainability.

By creating a long-term social values, PMGL seeks to build a mutual beneficial relationship with the communities for positive and sustainable impact on the local populace

Dr Odiamono ntiri Twum Barimah, Kontihene of Denkyira Traditional Council pledged their support to the company’s vision in uplifting the area.

He urged them to ensure they fulfill and oblige to the necessary agreements, terms and conditions of the land owners and farmers for peaceful coexistence.