Perseus Mining Ghana Supports 176 Tertiary Students’ Education

The Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL) has disbursed a total of GHC 276,658.00 to 176 students within their catchment communities to support their education.

The move is part of their corporate social responsibility of improving access to education and bridging the gaps to quality education amongst their communities of operation

Education had a been the cornerstone of progress, and PMGL believed that investing in the potential of youth was the most meaningful contribution we can make to our collective future.

Through the Edikan Scholarship Program, the company aims to nurture the dreams of bright, ambitious minds and provide them with the tools they need to excel and lead.

Mr Daniel Egya-Mensah, the General Manager of PGML noted that the Company through the Edikan Trust Fund had disbursed a total of GHS 1,091,809.02 to 630 students in previous years.

Cumulatively, a total to GHS 1,368,467.02 have benefited 694 students in total within their catchment communities.

He encouraged them to look ahead with hope and purpose and continually foster partnerships that advance education and uplift communities.

The General Manager advised them to help inspire future generations to pursue knowledge, embrace challenges, and make meaningful contributions to society.

EHUNABOBRIM PRAH AGYENSAIM VI, BOARD CHIARMAN OF PMGL urged all to recommit to the mission of the Edikan Scholarship Program.

He told them to collaborate with the company to enable them continue to open doors of opportunity and create pathways to success for generations to come.

He advised the beneficiaries that “you are not only recipients of this scholarship but also ambassadors of its values.

“Strive for excellence, uphold integrity, and give back to the communities that have supported you” he added.

The Board Chairman announced that PMGL had increased its annual contribution to Edikan Trust Fund from $300,000 to $500,000 for the development of its catchment communities.

This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has contributed enormously to the wellbeing of people in the communities.