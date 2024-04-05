Personal Integrity: Your Highway To Success And Achievement

A life lived with integrity- even if it lacks the trappings of fame and fortune is a shining star in whose light others may follow in the years to come.

~ Denis WAITLEY

Integrity is a word that is commonly bandied about, but what exactly does it mean? It is an essential component of character.

It’s the source of honesty, trust and respect. A person of integrity will do what he preaches.

What he does and what he says must be congruent. Because he has a set of moral standards and principles he upholds, he can be relied upon to walk the talk.

He can be trusted to do what is right regardless of the consequences. He does not do things at his convenience.

He is open and transparent in his dealings with everyone. He has nothing to hide.

Because he has incorruptible morals and standards, he does things without being afraid of who has seen him doing it or not. He takes personal responsibility for whatever he does.

He owns up for his mistakes even if those around did not know he made them. He learns from his mistakes and move on.

A person who has personal integrity will not divulge confidential matters to unauthorized people. They don’t gossip about other people.

They follow through with promises they make. They are absolutely honest with their family members and everyone who enter their world.

They will return found items or articles to their owners without the expectation of receiving a reward. They are humble and respectful of themselves and the people around them.

They express gratitude to people who do them any act of kindness. They assist others in need.

Integrity though difficult to practice, is an important quality for building great relationships. It’s incredibly important for lasting growth.

A family will be strong if the people in that family live out integrity. Once people adhere to ethical standards, they can collaborate to work towards the achievement of common goals.

Where a business entity has a culture of integrity, it can promote esprit de corps which will ultimately lead to increase in productivity. Based on the trust employers and employees have for each other, everybody would want to live up to expectation.

Nations thrive and prosper on account of leaders having integrity. The lack of it will result in corruption, embezzlement and other forms of financial malfeasance and improprieties.

Integrity is your passport to the world of success. Because you are trustworthy, reliable and dependable, both employer and employees would love working with you.

Once you take responsibility for your actions, you can be entrusted with higher responsibilities. You can earn faster promotion at the workplace on account of living out integrity.

If your life is flavoured with the aroma of integrity, people will admire you and look up to you as their role model. They will like to pattern their lives after yours.

It also significantly contributes to a peaceful mind. When you act with integrity you’re not afraid of being seen by anyone. After all you don’t have anything to hide.

A person who has personal integrity is a potential leader. In times of crisis, people can stick with him because they know he will follow through on his promises.

The importance of living with integrity cannot be underestimated. Whoever has personal integrity will have a life of endless accomplishments and a satisfying, fulfilling life. W. Clement Stone famously said: “Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity.” Need I say more!

Yours in inspiration,

Abundant Robert K. AWOLUGUTU, Writer & Author

Author of Manifestation Secrets Revealed.