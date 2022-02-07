Persons parading as chiefs of Kwahu-Pitiku cautioned

Nana Oduro Agyare, Aduana Abusuapanin of Kwahu Pitiku, in the Afram Plains South district has cautioned people parading themselves as installed chiefs of Pitiku to desist from that act or face legal actions.

According to the Abusuapanin, in an interview with the media, Nana Frimpong Okoamire was the legal occupant who had been duly nominated, selected, and installed as the chief in line with Akan tradition and customs and no other person therefore could hold himself as the chief in that regard.

He said Nana Okoamire’s installation was duly backed by the Nifa division of the Kwahu traditional council headed by Nana Afari Yeboah Obuagyan, Kwahu-Obohene.

Nana Agyare said it had come to their notice that some people were parading as Chiefs of Pitiku and notable among them was one Nana Boateng, who claimed to be the Chief of the area and urged the public to disregard them adding that, transacting any business with them on behalf of Pitiku would be at their own risk.