Persons with TB and HIV/AIDS screened at Chorkor and Avenor

The Janok Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has screened 30 persons with TB cases and conducted HIV/AIDS test for 124 people at Chorkor and Avenor in the Greater Accra Region.

Three HIV positive cases were recorded; one at Chorkor and two at Avenor and the persons were referred to the Mamprobi Hospital where they are receiving treatment support.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana and Stop TB Partnership Ghana, both local NGOs, sponsored the programme, which also provided a platform for the training of community health volunteers.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Janok Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, entreated the public not to shy away but should take active part in screening programmes for the early detection of their health status to prolong their lives.

Mr Richard Thompson, a Laboratory Technician at the Korle-Bu Central Laboratory, who facilitated the screening, urged the citizenry to make it a routine to check their health status at least once a year.