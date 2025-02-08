Peru, GNCCI Explore Trade Opportunities Together

The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to Ghana, Her Excellency Liliana Gomez De Weston and her team from the Peruvian Embassy together with executives and members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce And Industry (GNCCI) met in Accra, Ghana on Thursday, 6th February to explore trade opportunities between the two countries.

The event forms part of “GNCCI’s Time with the Ambassador” series, which aims to foster trade relationships between Ghana and other countries.

Stephane Miezan, President of GNCCI welcomed the team from the Peruvian Embassy in Ghana, led by the Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Liliana Gomez De Weston, highlighting the vast potential for trade between the two countries.

According to Mr. Miezan, Ghana exported goods and services worth $6.24 million to Peru in 2022, primarily ceramics, rubber, and non-vegan products. In contrast, Peru exported $21.2 million worth of goods and services to Ghana, mainly fresh and aquatic products. This significant trade imbalance presents a “gap of opportunity” for Ghanaian businesses to tap into, Miezan emphasized.

The GNCCI President noted that Ghana’s signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement offers another opportunity for Ghanaian businesses to export and produce more, leveraging technology to take advantage of the AfCFTA.

Mr. Miezan expressed his hope that the meeting between GNCCI members and the Peruvian Embassy team would foster collaboration in trade, investment, and mutual growth, driving economic development in both countries. The GNCCI, with over 5,000 members and eight operational offices across Ghana, plays a vital role in promoting trade and economic growth in the country.

The meeting provided a platform for Peruvian businesses to showcase their products and services, while Ghanaian businesses shared their own opportunities and challenges. Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and economic development.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Gomez De Weston highlighted the long-standing relationship between Peru and Ghana. “We have a long relationship with Ghana, and I think that the first thing that entrepreneurs do is to know each other,” she said.

The Diplomat further emphasized the importance of connecting with Ghanaian businesses to explore opportunities for mutual growth and development.

The Ambassador noted that this event has enabled Peruvian businesses to showcase their products and create links with Ghanaian counterparts, promoting two-way trade. She emphasized that Peru has numerous agreements with countries in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, which could benefit Ghanaian producers.

Ambassador Gomez De Weston also highlighted Peru’s well-known infrastructure, including the recently inaugurated Shanghai port, a mega port that will become the most important in the Pacific region.

When asked about opportunities in Peru for Ghanaian businesses, the Ambassador cited bioproducts, machinery, and mining technology. “We can bring machinery that could increase production or make it more efficient,” she said, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between Peruvian and Ghanaian companies.

According to Miezan, the Chamber invites ambassadors and high dignitaries to share information about opportunities in their respective countries. This platform enables Ghanaian businesses to explore new markets and partnerships. Miezan noted that Ghana’s rich natural resources present numerous opportunities for trade and investment.

Beyond the “Time with the Ambassador” series, the Chamber also organizes business-to-business (B2B) meetings, trade fairs, and exhibitions to connect Ghanaian businesses with their international counterparts. Miezan revealed that the Chamber is negotiating with the Peruvian Ambassador to facilitate a delegation from Peru to exhibit in Ghana, promoting partnership opportunities between businesses from both countries.

The Chamber’s efforts have already garnered interest from various Ghanaian businesses, including a major juice producer, herbal product manufacturers, a pharmaceutical company, and a timber firm. Miezan expressed confidence in the capacity of Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of international trade opportunities, citing the country’s rich natural resources and existing infrastructure, such as ports, which facilitate imports and exports.

This initiative is part of the Chamber’s core mandate to promote trade and economic growth in Ghana. The “Time with the Ambassador” series has been instrumental in fostering international trade relationships, as seen in the Chamber’s previous engagements with other countries.

The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening trade ties between Peru and Ghana, with both countries seeking to diversify their exports and promote economic growth. Future collaborations, including business-to-business meetings and trade fairs, are expected to follow.

By Kingsley Asiedu