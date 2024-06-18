Peru Launches Virtual Platform to Boost US Agricultural Exports

In Lima, Peru, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have unveiled a new virtual platform named “Growing Safe Produce.”

This platform aims to provide Peruvian producers of fresh produce with essential training materials on food safety standards required for exporting to the US market.

Developed in collaboration with Peru’s Exporters Association (ADEX) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the launch event highlighted Peru’s significant agricultural exports to the US, currently valued at over USD 10.202 billion.

“The digital platform, funded by the FDA and developed by IICA, offers free, self-administered training materials covering the Produce Safety Rule (PSR) under the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA),” explained Ana Marisa Cordero, Agricultural Health specialist at IICA. “It includes online videos, posters, infographics, and self-evaluation tools.”

The launch event, held at ADEX’s main auditorium, gathered more than 65 participants from public agriculture sectors, trade industries, agricultural exporters, and producers.

Héctor Cortés, IICA’s Representative in Peru, emphasized, “This digital platform marks a significant stride towards enhancing the safety standards of Peru’s agricultural exports.”

Anthony Gilbert, Regional Agricultural Counselor at the US Embassy in Lima, underscored Peru’s crucial role as a trading partner. “Adherence to regulations is pivotal for export growth, making this platform instrumental in achieving our objectives,” he stated.

Gonzalo Ibáñez, International Regulatory Analyst at FDA’s Regional Office for Latin America, highlighted Peru’s growing influence in the US market, noting its rise in fresh fruit imports ranking from 10% to 12% between 2021 and 2023.

Elkin Vanegas, Chair of the ADEX Fruit and Vegetable Committee, reported on Peru’s robust agricultural export performance in 2023, exceeding USD 10.202 billion—an increase of 4.2% from 2022. “Fresh blueberries, grapes, asparagus, and quinoa are leading the export surge, generating over USD 5.681 billion,” Vanegas concluded.

This initiative signifies a collaborative effort to bolster Peru’s agricultural exports while ensuring compliance with stringent US food safety regulations, fostering continued growth and market expansion.