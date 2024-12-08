Peter Mac Manu Calls for Reflection and Renewal Amid Potential Election Loss

Peter Mac Manu, the former National Chairman of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged his party to treat a possible defeat in the 2024 general election as a chance for self-reflection and renewal, rather than as a setback.

While refraining from officially conceding victory to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mac Manu emphasized the importance of accepting the election results with grace and focusing on rebuilding the party’s relationship with the Ghanaian people.

In a statement calling for introspection, Mac Manu acknowledged that the NPP’s loss would be significant but insisted that the party must learn from its shortcomings. “This is a moment for sober reflection,” he said, urging the NPP to use the experience to emerge stronger. “We must learn from our mistakes and come back better.”

Mac Manu also noted that the NPP had previously faced electoral defeat and managed to regroup. “It’s crucial for us to go back, analyze what went wrong, and make the necessary adjustments,” he said, adding that despite the disappointment, the party would need to focus on moving forward. “We entered this election with the intent to win, but if we lose, we must take the opportunity to regroup and prepare for the future.”