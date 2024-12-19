Peter Mac Manu Calls for Review of NPP’s Delegate System to Ensure Electoral Success

Peter Mac Manu, the former national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for a review of the party’s delegate system, suggesting that it could play a significant role in the party’s future electoral success.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, 19 December, Mac Manu shared concerns raised by a queenmother from the Western Region, who linked the party’s recent electoral challenges to its delegate system. According to an audio message Mac Manu received, the queenmother argued that many voters abstained from voting due to frustrations with the current system. She claimed that the delegates, who are polling station executives responsible for electing presidential and parliamentary candidates, were receiving money, which was being publicly displayed to ordinary voters.

The queenmother pointed out that this practice created resentment among the general electorate, who felt undervalued compared to the delegates. “The ordinary voters realise that, ‘Herh, so we in general elections, we go and vote; you don’t appreciate us and these delegates are given this kind of treatment,’” she remarked. She suggested that the NPP should abolish the delegate system, a proposal that Mac Manu said deserved serious consideration.

Expanding on the issue, Mac Manu highlighted the disconnect between the delegates and the grassroots during election campaigns. He explained that while polling station executives, who make up the delegates, work hard, their efforts are often seen as insufficient by the broader party base. This perceived inequality leads to dissatisfaction among voters who feel that the delegates are benefiting from large sums of money while the general electorate is ignored.

Mac Manu stressed that the NPP must address these concerns to maintain unity within the party and ensure that all members feel valued. He called for a reassessment of the delegate system to avoid further alienation of the party’s core supporters. “Our core members will not feel that they have not been treated well,” he concluded, emphasizing the importance of tackling these issues for the party’s long-term success.