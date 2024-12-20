Peter Mac Manu Critiques NPP Delegate System, Warns of Potential Electoral Fallout

Peter Mac Manu, the former national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised concerns about the party’s delegate system, which he believes could pose significant challenges to the party’s electoral prospects.

His comments spotlight a growing disconnect between party delegates and ordinary voters, warning that it may undermine the unity and cohesion necessary for success in future elections.

Mac Manu specifically addressed the practice of distributing funds to polling station executives, who serve as delegates in the election of presidential and parliamentary candidates. He pointed out that the distribution of money to these delegates is not without consequences. “The polling station executives who constitute the delegates to elect a presidential and parliamentary candidate were giving money,” he remarked.

This practice, according to Mac Manu, has a ripple effect on the broader party base. “The monies you give them, they go and display it to the ordinary voters, and the ordinary voters realise that, ‘Herh, so we in general elections, we go and vote; you don’t appreciate us and these delegates are given this kind of treatment,’” he explained.

The disparity in how delegates are treated compared to regular supporters has created a sense of discontent among grassroots members, who feel their contributions are undervalued. For many, Mac Manu’s observations resonate deeply. He acknowledged that while the polling station executives work hard, their efforts are often not commensurate with the rewards they receive. “They kind of don’t work that much as is expected of them,” he said, pointing to the imbalance in the party’s expectations and rewards system.

This perceived inequity, Mac Manu argued, fosters a sense of injustice and alienation among regular voters. “So the grassroots, where the party or where the voters are, there comes a disconnect, and the voters feel that these people have cheated them,” he said, emphasizing how the growing rift between delegates and ordinary members could erode trust and loyalty within the party.

In addition to the distribution of funds, Mac Manu’s critique touches on deeper issues of fairness and recognition within the NPP’s structure. He pointed out that delegates often receive substantial sums of money for their roles, while ordinary voters are left feeling disregarded. “At the end of the day, in the general elections, we are all going to cast a ballot as against them electing a candidate, be it presidential or parliamentary or even constituency chairman, and taking huge sums of money,” he noted.

This imbalance in treatment, Mac Manu argued, risks creating division and resentment between the party’s elite and its grassroots supporters, potentially jeopardizing the NPP’s chances in future elections.

Mac Manu’s call for a review of the delegate system is a plea for reform to ensure the party remains united and all members feel fairly treated. “So those are areas that the party will also have to look at such that our core members will not feel that they have not been treated well,” he concluded, stressing the importance of addressing these concerns to safeguard the party’s future success.