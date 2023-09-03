Peter Mwaniki grabs 2023 KGL Millennium Marathon  top prize

26 year old Peter Mwaniki from Kenya will fly back home to with a whopping 75,000ghc in his account for winning the eight edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon.

He made a time of 1:03:00 beating record holder, Ishmael Arthur from the Ghana Armed Forces who placed fifth and Atia Koogo who won the Homowo Marathon taking the third position.

The Kenyan was very happy after the race as it was his first time in the Millennium Marathon.

“I am here because I have been training very hard towards this competition. This is the first time I am participating so let’s hope I come back next year,” he told me media.

Another Kenyan Sosteov Kipchirchir was second in a time of 1:4:26 while University of Education’s student-athlete, Koogo Atia placed third in 1:06:32. Philip Cheruiyot Kangogo was fourth.

In the female category, Kenya’s Lilian Lelei Jeokemboi finished first in a time of 1:11:19. Valary Aiyabei was second and Eunice Nyawira Muchri was third, Juan Jeruto was fourth and Sakat Lariba took the fifth position.

Abigail Abugri made sure the 5km winner is a Ghanaian, She has been very consistent and should be supported.

The event attracted a good patronage, but was interrupted with a downpour which some people described as showers of blessings.

WBO Africa Featherweight champion, John Laryea who took part in the 5km said it was a great experience.

Ghana Taekwondo coach Selorm Fayise, said it was a fantastic event and commended the organisers.

Nana Agyemang Prempeh congratulated all participants and the media partners. He noted that the event boasts tourism and it is now recognized by World Athletics who will rate the elite athletes.

The competition attracted people from all walks of life, including children, students and adults.

Race Director Mrs Cathrine Morton, of the Millennium Marathon Sports Company said this year’s competition has been very successful following the number of athletes who participated.

“We have had the most number of international participants for the elite runners and that shows that out race is growing, we are now on the world marathon page.”

She thanked companies who sponsored the event and called on other companies to come on board as the Millennium Marathon seeks to unearth athletes who would represent Ghana and Africa in international competitions.