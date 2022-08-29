Peter Yaw Awuranyi eyes NDC regional treasurer position

Mr Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former Krachi East District Chief Executive (DCE) during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Administration, has declared his intention to contest the treasurer position for the Oti Region.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the NDC needed selfless and vibrant executives who could marshall resources to improve on the fortunes of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr Awuranyi, who was the DCE from 2012 to 2016, urged party supporters to eschew negative acts inimical to the development of the party.

He promised to bring on board his local governance experience to ensure the NDC wins the nine seats in the Oti Region in the next elections.