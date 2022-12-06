Petition against Techiman South MP thrown out

The Wenchi High Court, has thrown out a petition that challenged the 2020 parliamentary election results of Techiman South, which declared Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah of New Patriotic Party (NPP), the winner.

The Court presided by Justice Frederick Arnold Wekem Nawurah, ruled in favour of the respondents, Mr. Korsah, and the Electoral Commission (EC) in the three-year long election dispute brought to it.

The petitioners are Mr. Christopher Baasongti Beyere, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NDC against the election of Mr. Korsah and the EC.

By its decision the Court affirmed Mr. Korsah as the substantive Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and consequently awarded a cost of GhC100,000.00 against Mr. Beyere and the NDC.

The Court explained GHS 50,000.00 was meant for each of the respondents because Mr. Beyere and the NDC had not been able to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt that the election results were rigged in favour of Mr. Korsah.

Mr Osei Kwabena, the Court’s Registrar who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi in the Wenchi Municipality of Bono Region said it would be recalled that following the declaration of the December 7 Techiman South parliamentary election results, the NDC alleged Mr. Beyere, its candidate, had won the elections by 293 votes.

The EC however, maintained Mr. Korsah polled 49,682 votes representing 49.77 per cent against 49,205 votes signifying 49.29 per cent for Mr. Beyere of the NDC.

In view of that, Mr, Beyere and the NDC rejected the results and filed a petition at the Court to demand among others that the results be reversed in their favour.