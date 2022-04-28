Petition GES if you are understaffed – public schools urged

Mr Emmanuel Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has encouraged heads of public schools experiencing personnel shortages to file a petition with the GES for staffing.

He said school staffing issues should be addressed by appropriate authorities, and asked head teachers to refrain from complaining to those who are unable to assist in staffing their schools with adequate teachers.

“We always call for staffing needs of every school and compile them to Accra since they do the recruitment,” Mr Acheampong said, adding that GES has never had adequate teachers.

However, he stated that the teachers who were available were correctly assigned to achieve the educational goals of the education regulatory body. “Unfortunately, some of these schools that need staffing do not get,” he added. “We do our best to realign some of the teachers to schools that need their services.”

Mr Acheampong, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, also advised head teachers to follow up on their requests for staffing to ensure that their demands were met.

He explained that every Junior High School ought to be staffed with at least six instructors, with each teacher having to teach two topics in order to satisfy the needed period.

He described teaching as a serious business and stated that anyone who teaches must take pride in it as well as give it their all.

“Some teachers believe that teaching is not their field, but as long as you find yourself on the field, think about the future of the children and give out your best,” he stressed.

Mr Acheampong also stated that as part of efforts to improve school performance, GES would hold an Excellence Awards ceremony in July 2022 to recognise excellent achievement of people and schools in the Eastern region.

The awards ceremony would seek to reward the most promising schools as well as the overall top students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Highest overall teacher and non-teaching personnel, as well as best performing schools in the BECE and WASSCE, would be acknowledged.

The rewards programme is likely to go a long way toward motivating staff, students, and schools that have contributed to the achievement of education, especially after two years of facing COVID-19 obstacles.

“For some time now, because of the two years presence of COVID-19 and some other challenges, we’ve not been able to organize an awards event for the region,” Mr Acheampong said. “This is a good time to hold the excellence award…Basically, we are doing that to motivate our staff and all.”