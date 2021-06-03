Consumers of petrol and diesel have been advised not to patronize fuel from people who sell on table tops and at unauthorized locations in the country, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) has warned.

The quality of table top fuel products according to experts cannot be guaranteed and it had the tendency to damage car engines which may cause the consumer to spend more money in fixing the problem.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, AOMC Industry Coordinator, stated at the third: “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day,” seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office.

The GNA-Tema project is a platform rolled-out for state and non-state actors to address national issues and also serve as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters towards national development in general and growth and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Mr Agyemang-Duah who is also AOMC Executive Director explained that some petroleum consumers patronized table top fuel product due to its low prices; “cheaper fuel product below the industry prevailing price should trigger questions about the quality of the product you are putting in your car”.

Mr Agyemang-Duah also revealed that, people who sell fuel on table tops sometimes diluted the product to deceive the unsuspecting customers.

According to him the AOMC initiated measures in collaboration with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and National Security clamp-down on individuals and companies involved in such illicit trades.

He mentioned that customers should always opt for quality fuel from the various fuel stations doted across the country than to buy from table top clients.

He also stated that the table top fuel was sometimes contaminated fuels that found its ways into the markets by some unscrupulous persons.

The AOMC Industry Coordinator noted that the association represented the collective interests of the companies involved in the oil marketing and petroleum products as well as the consuming public.

He said the association built and strengthened conducive industrial peace that ensured the elimination of fuel shortages.

He commended the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, NPA, Energy Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Tema Oil Refinery, Revenue Agencies Governing Board, Ghana Standard Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited.

