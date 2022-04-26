Petrolier FC crowned champions of Okakadodo Youth Tournament

Togo based football club, Petrolier FC, has been crowned champions of the Okakadodo Youth Tournament played at the Akligo Park in the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region.

They were crowned winners after thrashing their Ghanaian counterparts, All Soccer Football Club, 3-0 in the final match of the tournament.

The competition, which was organized by Okakadodo Foundation in partnership with the Ketu South Member of Parliament, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie was part of efforts to develop community football in the constituency.

The Member of Parliament, speaking before the start of the final game between the two sides commended the Okakadodo Foundation, organisers of the tournament, for having such a vision to develop grassroots football in the Ketu South Constituency.

“I am happy to grace this occasion, as we are all trying to bring the love for football back to Ghana. This is a way to develop grass football in the constituency and all thanks to the organisers of the tournament, Okakadodo Foundation.”

Madam Gomashie urged the participants to take grassroot football seriously as it goes a long way to prepare and also help scouts to get players for their football the region.

She said there were going to be more tournaments in the constituency as they look forward to making the Keta South Constituency a hub of unearthing footballers.

The Member of Parliament supported the two teams with undisclosed amounts of money as a reward for their performance.

Mr Clement Kofi Humado Former Youth and Sports Minister, also graced the occasion and supported the two teams, Petrolier FC and All Soccer FC with football Jerseys.