Pfizer and BioNTech strike deal to make vaccine for Latin America

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent with Eurofarma Laboratrios SA, a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company, to manufacture their Covid -19 vaccine Comirnaty for distribution within Latin America.

Eurofarma will perform manufacturing activities within Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s global Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and manufacturing network, which will now span four continents and include more than 20 manufacturing facilities.

The companies noted that technical transfer, on-site development, and equipment installation activities will begin immediately.

Under the deal, Eurofarma will obtain drug product from facilities in the US, and manufacturing of finished doses will commence in 2022. At full operational capacity, the annual production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses annually.

All doses will exclusively be distributed within Latin America.

To date, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped more than 1.3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to more than 120 countries and territories. The companies aim to provide 2 billion doses to low and middle income countries in 2021 and 2022 – 1 billion each year.

Comirnaty, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.