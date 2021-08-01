Pfizer and Moderna Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Prices in Supply Contracts With EU

Pfizer and Moderna have boosted the prices for their vaccines in latest EU supply contracts, Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The manufactures raised the prices by over a quarter and more than 10%, respectively, which means that a vaccine dose by Pfizer now costs 19.5 euros ($22.9) and that by Moderna costs $25.5, according to the newspaper.

The terms of the contracts struck in 2021 for a two-year period were reportedly altered after phase 3 trial was conducted and proved a higher efficacy of the two vaccines, as compared to their rivals.

The pharmaceuticals declined to comment on the pricing policies, Financial Times said.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is being supported by booster campaigns that have been launched in some countries and a rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.