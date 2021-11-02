Pfizer Inc profit rises in third quarter

Pfizer Inc (PFE) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company’s bottom line came in at 8.15 billion dollars, or 1.42 dollars per share. This compares with 1.47 billion dollars, or 0.26 dollars per share, in last year’s third quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc reported adjusted earnings of 7.69 billion dollars or 1.34 dollar per share for the period. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 134.3 percent to 24.09 billion dollars from 10.28 billion dollars last year.