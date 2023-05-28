PGA 2023 at Royal Golf Club Kumasi from 6th June – Friday 9th June

Memory Lane PGA 2023 is the second flagship tournament that has been scheduled to take place at Royal Golf Club Kumasi on Tuesday 6th June – Friday 9 th June 2023. The tournament is a four-day professional medal event and the number of players will be reduced to equal the total of prizes of eighteen golfers after the second day.

The tournament will be played according to the rule of Royal & Ancient Golf Club, St Andrew and the local rules of Royal Golf Club Kumasi. However, in the event of a tie for the first position, there will be play-off to determine the winner of the tournament. Equally, if any round is not completed due to rain or unforeseen situation, the winners will be decided on the number of holes completed for the tournament.

The winner of the competition will pocket 4500 GHC while the 18th position attracts a cash sum of 2000 GHC. There is a side attraction of Quest Tour division which comprises of Amateur scratch players with handicap 5 and below who are competing to gain entry to become professional golfers. In this division the players will play from Tuesday 6th June to Thursday 8th June 2023 without any cut-off. The President of Ghana Golfers Association, Kwaku Okyere and that of PGA Ghana President Mark Cofie jnr and other personalities are expected to attend to the opening ceremony. Nevertheless, if the players are lucky enough might catch the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu 11 Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom. The tournament is expected to finish not later than 2pm and presentation of prizes and speech will follow immediately.

The PGA Ghana’s Director of Operations Ahmed Padori mentioned that feverish preparations are underway to ensure a successfully organization of the Kumasi version of the Memory Lane PGA championship. He therefore urging golfers to intensify the preparation for the competition. There will be two other championship qualifiers to be staged by Achimota Golf Course and Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumonu. The Memory Lane PGA championship will serve as a precursor to the main PGA championship to be staged at the Damang Golf Course, Tarkwa in the Western region later in the year.

By Johnny Phil Quartey