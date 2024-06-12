Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana Launches SEAPS to Improve Healthcare Access

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) unveiled its Strategy for Enhanced Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS) in Accra on June 6th, aiming to improve access to quality pharmaceutical care and primary healthcare, particularly in under-served communities.

SEAPS utilizes advanced analytics and predictive modeling to optimize inventory levels, identify new revenue streams, and offer value-added services like medication therapy management and adherence programs. The platform also helps pharmacists form strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers, and insurers to negotiate favorable pricing terms and access funding opportunities from partner financing agencies.

Mr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, President of the PSGH, highlighted SEAPS as a groundbreaking initiative to enhance pharmaceutical services in deprived communities. The project will provide financial and technical support to young pharmacists, enabling them to establish and expand pharmacies in underserved areas, ensuring quality pharmaceutical care reaches those in need.

The PSGH is dedicated to reaffirming the role of community pharmacies as primary healthcare centers, with over 80% of Ghanaians utilizing these services for minor ailments. This network has the potential to provide primary healthcare to a greater number of people, especially where access to other health facilities is limited.

Mr. Dominic Korsah Otchere, the newly appointed Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), announced the government’s commitment to enroll 330 practice facilities nationwide, urging pharmacists to seize this opportunity. Additionally, the GHS, with support from development partners, aims to initiate the rollout of 350 Network of Practice (NoP) facilities nationally, including pharmacies and Over-the-Counter Medicines Sellers (OTCMS).

Deputy Minister of Health Adelaide Ntim emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to enhance pharmaceutical services in underserved communities, highlighting the importance of SEAPS in this endeavor.