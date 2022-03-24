Pharmacist Proposed Preferential Treatment For Sick Health Workers

Mr. Stephen Turreh, a Pharmacist at Ashaiman Polyclinic, has appealed to hospital administrators to ensure that health workers suffering from any ailment, referred to their facilities, are given preferential treatment.

He said health care providers must not be made to join long queues when seeking treatment at facilities other than where they worked so that they could quickly return to hospitals and clinics to continue with their duties.

Mr. Turreh made the call when a delegation of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) visited the Ashaiman Polyclinic to show support for some of the staff who have been sick for some time.

He said health care providers must not go through the same the process as every other patient when they needed treatment.

He commended the GRNMA for supporting one of their Staff, Madam Shine Addo who is indisposed with an amount of GHC30,000.00 to undergo surgery.