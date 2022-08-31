Pharmacists in Gov’t Hospital express concern over conditions of service

The Northern Regional branch of the Government Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA-N/R) has expressed concern over the lack of implementation of its conditions of service document signed with the government in 2019.

A statement issued by GHOSPA-N/R signed by Mr Frank Kumi, its Coordinator, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Wednesday, said “It is instructive to note that GHOSPA members are the only health workers in the Ministry of Health (MoH), who do not have an updated conditions of service document.”

The statement said, “The prevailing difficult economic situation in the country is deeply affecting the morale base and enthusiasm of our members.”

It said, “This has translated into divided attention between providing effective pharmaceutical services to our dear patients and providing financial support for our families.”

It said, “Whilst most health workers are enjoying fuel allowance of 40 gallons per month at a rate of GHc10 per litre every month, our members enjoy a paltry 20 gallons at a rate of GHc6 per litre when indeed it is common knowledge that ex-pump price for fuel is currently at GHc11 litre in this country.”

It said, “In addition to the above, the government has failed to implement our agreed conditions of service document signed between our union (GHOSPA) and the MOH. This, notwithstanding, the government has not demonstrated any willingness to update the 2019 conditions of service document, which expired in 2021.”

The statement said, “We are cognizant of the fact that GHOSPA remains the only union within the health sector, whose condition of service is yet to be renegotiated to lead to the development and implementation of a new document.”

It said, “To avoid the disruption of work as well as the rather harmonious health labour front, we make a clarion call on the MoH, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, to as a matter of urgency, treat our concerns with dispatch.”

It said, “Our members will not hesitate to make recourse to provisions enshrined in the country’s labour law to make sure that our members are duly remunerated to work with their peace of mind.”