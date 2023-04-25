Pharmacy Council, Ghana Facebook Account is Indian Owned

Techfocus24 can confirm on authority that whereas Pharmacy Council, Ghana does not have an official Facebook page, its name is now being used by Pharmacy Council of India.

This means that when one searches for Pharmacy Council, Ghana, a Facebook account indeed comes up all right, but the page and details behind that account is that of Pharmacy Council of India.

Below is the page that comes up when one opens the Pharmacy Council, Ghana Facebook account on phone.

The page, which is labelled Pharmacy Council, Ghana in the address bar, displays the picture of a group of Indians as the banner, plus the name, website address, phone number and google location map of Pharmacy Council of India, and absolutely nothing about Pharmacy Council, Ghana.

But on PC/Laptop, the name Pharmacy Council, Ghana takes you to a different page showing the name Pharmacy Council, Ghana, and a Ghana Google address at Tudu, but it still has the same banner picture of a group of Indians in some office conference room.

Techfocus24 has since written to Pharmacy Council, Ghana via their official email addres, info@pcghana.org, informing them about the situation and also to find out what they intend to do about it.

Pharmacy Council of India has also been contacted via registrar@pci.nic.in to find out why they are misleading the public to think that Pharmacy Council, Ghana is the same as Pharmacy Council of India.

Both organizations are yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Social Media Strategist, Maximus Ametorgoh tells Techfocus24 that Pharmacy Council, Ghana can make a report to Facebook and get its name delinked from Pharmacy Council of India’s Facebook page.

He also advised Pharmacy Council, Ghana to take its social media presence seriously and use it to advance its work, instead of sitting by and allowing other organizations to cash in on its brand by redirecting traffic to themselves.

Techfocus24 intends to get to the bottom of this matter, whether it is legally and or ethically right for one organization in another country to use the name of another organization for its social media account.