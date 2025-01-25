Philanthropic Gesture Eases Burden for Kumasi Hospitals Struggling with Unpaid Medical Bills

Health facilities in Kumasi, particularly Tafo Hospital, Manhyia Government Hospital, and Kumasi South Hospital, have been grappling with the challenge of patients failing to settle their medical bills.

This issue has severely impacted hospital finances, hindering the procurement of essential medical supplies and affecting revenue mobilization.

According to Gyamfi Yeboah, the administrator of Kumasi South Hospital, some patients abscond after receiving treatment, leaving outstanding bills. “In some instances, treated and discharged patients abscond without paying their bills. This affects the finances of the hospital. As we speak, when we computed the bills of those who have bolted, it is in excess of 170,000 Ghana cedis,” Yeboah disclosed.

In response to this growing concern, the Kofi Job Foundation, a philanthropic organization, has stepped in to offer relief. The foundation presented a generous donation of 1 million Ghana cedis to help settle the outstanding medical bills of over 300 patients across the three hospitals. The funds will also be used to procure essential medical tools for the facilities.

The gesture has had a profound impact on those directly affected. One beneficiary, Ernestina Kwaw, the mother of a 3-year-old cancer patient, was overcome with emotion as her daughter’s medical bills, totaling 60,000 Ghana cedis, were unexpectedly covered. “I didn’t know where to go to raise that huge amount for the surgery. I was just counting on God for a miracle, and miracle indeed has arrived in a timely manner. May God bless him for this intervention,” Kwaw tearfully shared.

Kofi Gyebi, along with his wife, Dr. Esther Gyebi, founders of the Kofi Job Foundation, expressed their unwavering commitment to continue supporting the disadvantaged. “I will continue to support the needy in any way I can until the day I depart from this earth. I entreat the privileged in society to do the same because God didn’t bless us to only provide for our family members but for the disadvantaged as well,” Kofi Gyebi emphasized.

The management teams of the beneficiary hospitals expressed their gratitude for the support, which not only helped alleviate their financial burdens but also enabled them to better equip their facilities to serve the community.