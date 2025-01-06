Philanthropist Alhaji Yakubu Ayaana Walks 250 Kilometers to Honour President-elect Mahama

In a remarkable act of dedication and patriotism, 65-year-old philanthropist Alhaji Yakubu Ayaana has embarked on an extraordinary journey on foot from Kumasi to Accra, covering an impressive 250 kilometers.

This incredible trek serves as a personal tribute to Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, following his decisive victory in the December 2024 elections.

Alhaji Yakubu set off from Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, with the goal of reaching Accra in time for the swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025. This date marks the official assumption of office for Mahama, who secured a victory with 56.55% of the vote, signaling a renewed sense of hope and optimism for the nation’s future.

Yakubu’s journey is much more than a physical challenge; it is a heartfelt gesture to honour Mahama’s leadership and to celebrate Ghana’s thriving democratic process. Alhaji Yakubu, known for his commitment to national causes, has a history of undertaking symbolic walks. Notably, in 1997, he embarked on a similar journey to commemorate the second-term inauguration of former President Jerry John Rawlings. In 1999, he led a 16-kilometer peace and health walk in Tamale, emphasizing the importance of unity and healthy living.

Mahama’s return to power has inspired many, as his leadership is seen as a source of hope for addressing the country’s economic challenges. As Alhaji Yakubu continues his trek, his dedication to the cause exemplifies the passion and commitment of Ghanaians who are invested in the nation’s progress.

This remarkable walk not only underscores Alhaji Yakubu’s personal respect for Mahama but also serves as a powerful symbol of Ghana’s democratic spirit, with individuals like him choosing to express their support in ways that resonate deeply with the values of unity and civic pride.