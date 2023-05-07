Philanthropist, Baskin-Elem Families support Fodome towns, Volta Regional Hospital

Mr Kingsley K. Elikem Mortey, a US-based Ghanaian Philanthropist, and the Baskin-Elem Families, have funded the drilling of mechanised boreholes for the Fodome Helu Dzadome and Fodome Torgbadza communities to enhance access to potable drinking water.

The boreholes, which come with polytanks were donated to the communities following an assessment carried out on the source of drinking water in the area.

The team also presented medical items including bed pans, screens, air-conditioner, packs of tissue papers and boxes of gloves to the Volta Regional Hospital’s labour ward At Hohoe.

Madam Esther Kporwofe, Nurse Manager of the Hospital, expressed gratitude for the items and noted that the ward would need an extension to ensure that expectant mothers on admission would remain in the ward.

She extended an appeal to benevolent individuals, groups, and organisations for support.

The team also presented a five-set of 18 jerseys, footballs and netball to the Holy Rosary and Musama M/A Schools, which happened to be the alma mater of Mr Mortey.

Mr Lawrence Anku, Headmaster, Holy Rosary School and Madam Jemima Dzormeku, Headmistress, Musama M/A School, both expressed gratitude to the donors for their support.

They pledged to make good use of the items to the benefit of the schools.

Mr Mortey speaking to the media after the donations, said so far, four communities in the Fodome area had been supplied with water, adding that they hoped others would be supported too.

He noted that the items donated to the schools were as a result of an appeal made by authorities of the Holy Rosary School to cater for their sports need and was responded to by the help of the Baskin-Elem Families.

Mr Mortey noted that other schools in the Municipality would also benefit from the gesture.

He also said there was the need to help the Hospital tackle child and maternal mortality issues.

Mr Mortey noted that although there were other needs, they hoped to continue with the support in their own small ways.

Ms Danielle Baskin, Chief Executive Officer of The Image (Events-Speaks-Talks-Cares-Wears) and from the Baskin-Elem Families, said it was great to extend support to people in need.

She revealed that the provision of water to the communities was under a Water for All project she undertook with Mr Mortey and was elated it could benefit communities.

Ms Baskin said they looked forward to extending support to benefit people to make life worth living.

Togbe Gbornugbe II, Fodome Omankrado, on behalf of the Paramount Chief, thanked the donors for the good service rendered to the communities.

He said they would be grateful if an additional mechanised water system could be provided on the site for the community’s Senior High School and the market at Fodome Helu, which were essential to the traditional area.

Mr Newton Darkey, Constituency Chairman, Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC), commended Mr Mortey and the Baskin-Elem Families for the tremendous efforts to support key institutions in the Hohoe Municipality.

Mr Mortey and Madam Baskin were accompanied by Charletta Wiggins, Tracy Lyons and some Constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Hohoe.

Mr Mortey, a member of the NDC, contested the 2019 Parliamentary primaries in Hohoe.