Mr Darius Osei, a Presenter at Angel Broadcasting Network has donated items worth Gh¢1,000.00 to the Bless the Children International Home and Baptist School, an SOS based in Kwahu Nkwatia as part of efforts to put smiles on the faces of the children during this Christmas festivity.

The donation which was his humanitarian gesture to society included; biscuits, bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, soft drinks, bottles of water and toiletries.

Presenting the items to the home, Mr Osei said the donation was in recognition of the importance of children in orphanages, especially during the yuletide and commended the Director of the orphanage for his relentless effort at caring for the children and maintaining the home despite numerous challenges.

He advised the caretakers to take good care of the children and entreated them to prioritise the welfare of the children.

Reverend Jeremiah Yeboah, the Director of the orphanage who received the items on behalf of the home thanked the philanthropist for his support to put smiles on the faces of the children and promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

He called on Non- Governmental organisations and corperate bodies to support the home.

The SOS is one of the oldest orphanage homes in Kwahu and had existed for about three decades.