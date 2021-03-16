Mr Eric Jerry Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of Tema City Football Club, has donated an undisclosed amount of money to families of the teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach on Sunday, March 7.

He said the donation was to support the families to give the children a befitting burial.

Mr Aidoo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema after the donation, said: “Officials of Tema City FC were in Apam on Saturday to scout for young talents and on our return, we heard the unfortunate news, which occurred on Sunday.”

“It is sad to lose these young ones, especially when you don’t know what they will become in future. It is a sad news and we stand with the families.”

He commended the Apam Fishermen Council and the youth for playing critical roles during the rescue mission.