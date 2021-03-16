Mr Pius Vincent Abakah, a Philanthropist has presented 15 packets of roofing sheets and 20 boxes of nails to persons who were affected by a rainstorm at sefwi-Asafo in the Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region a couple of weeks ago.

Mr Vincent Afriyie, Assembly Member for Asafo South electoral area, said the rainstorm destroyed 83 houses including, the Asafo D/C Junior High school and Roman Catholic parish displacing more than 700 persons in the community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation, Mr Abakah said the donation was in response to a distress call on him by the queenmother of the community to support the affected victims.

He called on others to support the affected persons since the situation especially among the elderly victims was very serious.

Nana Ataa Adwoa Ampomah II, queen mother of Asafo and Ankobeahemaa for Waiwso traditional area, who received the items on behalf of the affected persons commended Mr Abakah for the kind gesture, adding that, it would go a long way to ease the burden on the victims.

The queen mother used the occasion to appeal to the government, organizations and individuals especially natives of the town to come and support the affected persons since some of them lost everything to the rainstorm.