Philanthropist donates water closet, bathroom facilities to Zuta-Agbozokope

Mr Francis Agbozo, the Board Member of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has provided a water closet and bathroom facilities to the residents of Zuta-Agbozokope in the Akatsi South Municipality.

The eight-unit WC with six bathrooms would serve community members who in the past struggled for these basic amenities.

Mr Agbozo, during a short handing over ceremony at Zuta Agbozokope, said the use of the facilities would be at no cost to the community members but tasked the elders to form a committee for the maintenance of the facilities.

He thanked the community elders, including the assemblyman for the area and all individuals who were in support of his vision and plans to develop the community.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, appealed for good maintenance practices.

He thanked Mr Agbozo for expressing his love through the donation to the community.

The Ghana News Agency also observed that over 30 streetlights donated by Mr Agbozo were fixed at vantage points in the community for clear vision at night and to check crime.