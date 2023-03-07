Philanthropist feeds vulnerable children at the Arts Centre

Philanthropist donates food to vulnerable children at the Arts Centre

Mr Kobina Boni, a Patron of Street Academy, a Non-governmental Organisation, Monday donated over 300 packs of food to children who were affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Arts Centre in Accra.

The donation was in collaboration with the management of Street Academy.

Mr Boni who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abajo Restaurant, located at the Arts Centre, said he was concerned about the plight of children at the Arts Centre because most of them were from poor homes.

He said the gesture would go a long way to improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Mr Boni appealed to other philanthropists to help vulnerable children.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Street Academy, commended and thanked Mr Boni for the gesture.

He said the welfare of the children was the responsibility of all and called on stakeholders to commit more resources to protect poor and vulnerable children on the streets.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed gratitude to the management of Street Academy for the food.

The Street Academy offers an inclusive refuge for under-resourced and under children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music, and arts.

It is a three-year bridge programme preparing students for mainstream education, the public school system and vocational training.