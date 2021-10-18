Philanthropist organizes mock exams for BECE candidates in Ellembelle

Dr. Clement Blay, the Chief Executive Officer of Shaip Africa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, has organized a mock examination for some students writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The kind gesture, he said, was to test the students’ readiness for the pending examination and take away any fear from them as well.

Some of the beneficiary schools were; Menzezor JHS, Nyamebekyere D/A JHS, Kanokwari D/A JHS, Kikam Methodist JHS, Eluku D/A JHS, Ayawura D/A JHS, Aiyinasi Roman Catholic JHS, Adubrim D/A JHS, Mantukwa D/A JHS, Akoto D/A JHS, Kikam SDA JHS and some five schools in the Aiyinasi North.

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is expected to begin on Monday, November 15 to Friday, November 19, 2021.

Dr. Blay said his effort was a way to complement the Ellembelle District Education Directorate’s efforts in ensuring that every school-going child in the area, would have access to quality education.

The CEO tasked the candidates to study harder to make their parents very proud.

“It does not matter which part of the country you find yourself in, yours is to persevere, work hard and improve your lots”.

Dr. Blay also advised them to eschew examination malpractice that could affect their education… “I am urging you not to indulge yourself in it, read over your notebooks always, and also be disciplined and I trust in God that everybody will pass well”.

Some candidates who spoke to Ghana News Agency thanked Dr. Blay for the opportunity to test their preparedness.