Philanthropist provides housing facility to Tsledom M/A Basic School

Madam Mercy Tettey, a native of Krobo in the Eastern Region, has donated a nine-unit housing facility to provide accommodation for teachers of the Tsledom M/A Basic School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

She also donated a 50-inch Sony television to the school.

Madam Tettey, a Ghanaian living in Australia, said the building would provide a safe place of abode for teachers who used to sleep in classrooms after school hours and those who had to walk for five kilometers to the next community, Tortibo, for accommodation.

At the inauguration of the teachers’ quarters, she said the request for the facility came after she had constructed a portable borehole for the people of Tsledom in 2019.

“During that period, I noticed the teachers’ accommodation challenge and it touched my heart. So I decided to support them with my little resources,” Madam Tettey said.

She called on other benevolent individuals and organisations to support the Tsledom Community with other social amenities.

“I have education at heart so whatever chance that comes my way again, I will grasp to assist the school.”

Madam Tettey was joined by Mr Simon Kwaku Tetteh, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, to cut the tape to commission the building.

Mr Samuel Kwesi Tettey, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the donor for the immense support and charged the school authorities to use the facility and television set wisely.

He assured the school that more teachers would be posted there when the Ghana Education Service began postings.

“All the same, as we wait for postings from the Headquarters, officers at the Municipal Education Directorate are going round the schools to see where teachers are overstaffed and designate some to schools understaffed by the end of the term,” he said.

Mr David Kofi Teye, Headteacher of Tsledom M/A Basic School, on behalf of the staff and pupils, presented a citation to Madam Tettey in appreciation of her dedication to the wellbeing of the school.

He said the Tsledom Kindergarten and Primary School was founded in 1974 and had a population of 98 as at 2022, while the Junior High School, founded in 1987, had a population of 25 in 2022.

The school obtained 100 per cent score in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Manye Angmorkuor Yoko l, Development Queenmother of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, urged the Krobos in the diaspora to assist communities in her area through development projects to improve education and living standards of the people.