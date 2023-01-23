Philanthropist renovates the house of NDC chairman at Mantse

Dr Robert Doh, a philanthropist has renovated the house of a branch chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Michael Asigbey at Matse in the Ho Central Constituency.

Dr Doh who is also a member of the NDC told Ghana News Agency that as an individual, he believed in using what God gave him to bless and transform the lives of other people.

He said the house was a mud house and was gradually being washed away by rain, serving as a death trap and that did not befit the status of Mr Asigbey as a branch chairman of the party.

The philanthropist said when he visited Mr. Asigbey and saw the house’s state, he was deeply touched and quickly moved to gather resources to do the renovation work to make them feel comfortable.

Dr Doh also presented pieces of clothes to the wife of the chairman and other three women who are members of the party, at a short ceremony to hand over the renovated house to Mr Asigbey.

Touching on his political ambitions, Dr Doh, disclosed to GNA that he would be contesting the Ho Central Parliamentary primaries of the party when nominations were opened.

He said people have represented the Ho Central in Parliament and had done their best and it was time for other people to take over the driving seat with new and youthful energy and experience to enhance the development of the area.

Dr Doh said Ho Central needs a change, and that he has all the qualities needed to bring that change, the reason, when nominations were opened, he would pick a form to contest.

He said Ghana was in a very deep economic crisis, making cost of everything including education, transport, food, school fees, rent skyrocketed and that there was the need to bring the country back on track.

Dr Doh said the only team that could rescue the country from the current economic situation was the NDC, and therefore, urged Ghanaians to bring NDC back to power to transform the country.

Mr Asigbey expressed his appreciation to Dr. Doh for the renovation work, noting that this was a sign of true leadership and selflessness.