Philanthropist Supports Cape Coast Pediatric Ward With Donations

The Pediatric Medical Ward of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has received donations from a philanthropist, Mr Fredrick Nyankah, to enhance effective health care delivery at the Facility.

The items valued at GHC5,000.00 included 100 cot-sheets and 50 pieces of patients’ gown.

He also provided packed meals to be distributed to 50 patients at the Ward together with 10 packs of bottled mineral water and packs of soft drinks to put smiles on the faces of the patients to aid their quick recovery.

Mr Nyankah, who was accompanied by his wife, Eunice, and mother, Paulina, presenting the items, said he felt socially responsible to help promote and improve healthcare delivery in the area as he celebrated his birthday on Friday, March 4.

It was also to show appreciation to God Almighty for the benefits showered and good things done for him and his family.

Mr Nyankah presenting the items, said about a month ago, the laundry unit of the Hospital experienced a fire outbreak which destroyed most items of the pediatric ward, hence the decision to support the ward.

He said improving healthcare services in the country should be the priority of every individual as human survival mostly depended on good health.

“Supporting health facilities must be prioritized by everyone because we all need good health to live and perform our daily activities “he stated.

The Philanthropist called on benevolent individuals and corporate bodies to collaborate to support various health facilities in the country with the little they had to collectively enhance their activities in the country.

Receiving the items, Mrs Joycelyn Ashong, a pediatric specialist at the CCTH, expressed gratitude to Mr Nyankah for the kind gesture and promised to use the items for the intended purposes.

Mrs Ashong on behalf of the management of the ward, wished Mr Nyankah a glorious and blissful birthday and prayed for God’s blessings for him and his family.

Madam Afia Attakorah, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the CCTH, presented a gift from the Ward to Mr Nyankah and wished him well in his endeavour.

After the presentation, Mr Nyankah together with management of the ward cut a birthday cake to mark the celebration.