Philanthropist Supports Nyinasin M/A Basic School

Ms Eunice Aba Sackey, a philanthropist, has donated learning materials, soft drinks, boxes of biscuits, and sanitary pads to Nyinasin M/A Basic School in the Cape Coast Municipality to help pupils study with ease.

The donation formed part of her quest to assist female students during their menstrual period to help reduce the spate of teen pregnancy in the Region.

It was also to help raise awareness of maintaining personal hygiene among children as the country battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the pupils and teachers of the school, Ms Sackey said one of her core values was to provide humanitarian services to needy communities, hence the visit to Nyinasin M/A Basic School to support and also find out their challenges.

“After interacting with stakeholders of the school, I noticed that sanitary pads and personal hygiene equipment resulted to high rate of teen pregnancy among young girls”.

She reiterated her commitment to support deprived communities in Cape Coast and its environs with lots of assistance, adding that, “I entreat individuals and cooperate organizations to do same to help improve upon the lives of the less privileged in the society”.

Ms. Sackey advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and make good use of the learning materials to enable them realise their dreams and ambition.

Receiving the items, Mrs Mariam Teiko, Headmistress of Nyinasin M/A Basic School, thanked Ms Sackey for her generosity and said it would promote quality teaching and learning.

She, however, called for more support from individuals, philanthropists, and Non-Governmental Organizations to sustain enrolment and enhance standards.

Miss Sharifatu Elliasu, the Head-girl of the school on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Ms. Sackey for the gesture and promised her that they will study hard and excel to make their teachers and parents proud.

.

The pupils were educated on basic personal hygiene and how to use sanitary pads well.