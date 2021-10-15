Philanthropists construct new CHPS compound at Xavi

An ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Centre has been constructed at Xavi, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The new edifice, comes with offices for staff and several health units such as, Pharmacy, Consulting room, Antenatal, Laboratory, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Store, delivery room, midwives’ residence, detention room, washroom, among others

It was fully funded by Messrs Joseph Koku Horgle, the Chief Executive Officer of J. K. Horgle Transport and Company Limited, and Dr John Koku Awoonor, a Medical Officer and Consultant, all of whom are natives of the area.

The edifice is one of the important facilities being yearned for by residents of Xavi and its surrounding communities for decades to enhance quality healthcare in the area.

Togbui Anni V, the ‘Dufia’ of Xavi, in his welcome address, said the exemplary gesture was worth emulating by all sons and daughters of Xavi.

He commended Mr Horgle and Dr Awunoor for their continuous support for the community.

Togbui Anni also outlined some challenges facing the area which include, bad road networks, the completion of Xavi mechanised water project and Xavi Junior High School block, police post, stalled Eco-Tourism project, and electrification extension to other communities without access to electricity from the national grid.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who was the special guest of honour, reiterated his government’s commitment to providing accessible and quality health care to every Ghanaian “so I highly commend the financiers of this big project that we are seeing today. Thank you, Mr Horgle and Dr Awunoor, for the gesture,” he said.

Dr Letsa further appealed individuals, especially those from the health sector to make sacrifices for the good of humanity and society.

He charged young professionals to go the extra mile in rendering selfless service to the nation at all times.

“The zeal for getting quick money through unacceptable means by our young ones must be discouraged,” he added.

Dr Letsa also assured the chiefs and people of the area about the government’s readiness in responding to their needs.

Togbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council, on his part, showered praises on the donors saying “any leader must be praised for a good work done”.

Togbui Dorglo further appealed to all residents within Avenor to keep thinking about how to develop the area for total growth and transformation.

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health in charge of Public Health in a keynote address, assured of his outfit’s commitment to provide all the needed support to ensure a smooth running of the facility.

Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) who chaired the event indicated, good health was a right and that all must be allowed to access it.

“Good health gives control over our working life,” he added.

Mr Nugblega also donated two sets of electrically adjustable beds, pieces of bedsheets, special Veronica buckets, gallons of hand sanitisers worth thousands of cedis.

Present at the ceremony were, Mr Kofitse Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, Dr George Nyarko, the Municipal Director of Health Services, staff from the Ministry of Health, heads of department, Chiefs and Queen mothers from Avenor, security heads, and pupils.

The colourful event also saw residents expressing their excitement for the project as they danced to the sound of some traditional songs.

It was on the theme “Access to Rural Community Primary Health-Care: A basic necessity for the sustenance of life.”

The facility currently has two midwives, three enrolled nurses, and two community nurses.

It also has a tricycle Ambulance for assisting in emergencies.