Philanthropists donate toiletries to Hanukkah orphanage  

Two philanthropists have presented toiletries and GHC1,000 cash for the upkeep of the inmates at the Hanukkah Children’s Home in the Sunyani Municipality.

They are Mrs Eunice Osei, a United States-based Ghanaian and Bishop Dr (Mrs) Ellen Dua-Agyemang Akoto, a Reverend Minister.

The items include quantities of baby diapers, toilet rolls, detergent and washing powders.

Bishop Dr (Mrs) Dua-Agyemang said the proper upbringing and development of the inmates remained a collective responsibility, hence the donation.

“We are also encouraging more friends and colleagues elsewhere to come and support these underprivileged children,” she stated.

Mr Rafael Santah, the Administrator at the Home, thanked the donors for the gesture, and appealed for more support.

He said the orphanage needed more of the diapers, food aid, educational materials and cash to cater for the inmates.