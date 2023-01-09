Philanthropists fete members of the Ghana Blind Union

The members of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU), in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been feted by some well-meaning individuals within the metropolitan area.

The Party dubbed; “Jawuley with the Visually Impaired” is the fourth in the series to break bread, share ideas and encourage them to take on challenges in life.

“Jawuley” is a Takoradi jargon which means ‘Enjoyment.’

Nana Kwesi Coomson, the initiator of the event told the GNA that, the leadership of the GBU requested for such a social event to help members shed off stress and anxiety every year.

He said over the period, the initiative had seen some members transforming their lives through profitable ventures and adding onto their human dignity.

“Our pep talk is design to motivate them to take on challenges and as we do every year, members who are making impact are used as role models for change among them”.

Mr Coomson was full of Thanksgiving and appreciative of all supporters and donors of the programme over the four-year period.

The Vice President of the Sekondi-Takoradi Ghana Blind Union, Mr. Alex Moro said, “this is the only thing that makes us happy every year, so we are grateful to Nana Kwesi Coomson and his team for always making sure that we have this party.”

The event had a side attraction including, medical screening, pedicure and manicure, dancing competition with each member taken home a new year package from the organizers and sponsors.