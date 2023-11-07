Philip Asirifi Cobbina Congratulates Dr. Bawumia

Congratulations on your unique victory in the just-ended New Patriotic Party, NPP, Presidential Primaries, where you emerged as the Party’s Presidential candidate for the upcoming December 2024 elections. The NPP have indeed made a perfect and appropriate choice for our time.

Having had the privilege of working closely with you, for almost fifteen months between 2005/2006, on the maiden Millennium Challenge Account Compact, I have witnessed firsthand, your unwavering commitment, humility and dedication to the betterment of our dear country, Ghana. In that period, you came across to me as a person of impeccable integrity and a quintessential workaholic who gets things done!

It is no surprise to me at all that the NPP family, especially the hardworking and loyal decision-makers recognised and rewarded your exceptional qualities as the party has always been known for appreciating hardwork, loyalty and commitment to the party’s progress. As you embark on this journey, I pray for God’s infinite guidance that will enable you to serve our dear country, Ghana, with passion, commitment and dedication that you have demonstrated over the years.

Finally, I pray that God in HIS infinite wisdom will ensure that IT IS POSSIBLE for a boy “with humble beginnings from Sakassaka Primary School in Tamale” to bring significant transformation and positive change to our dear country, Ghana. Once again, congratulations.

Your friend and junior brother,

Philip Asirifi Cobbina.