Philip Gbeho Not Originator Of Ghana National Anthem – Rtd Baptist Minister

Reverend eTse Amable, a retired Baptist Minister, claims the current lyrics of the national anthem, “God bless our homeland Ghana” have wrongly been credited to Mr Philip Gbeho.

He said the beautiful anthem, which was a prayer to God as well as a pledge to lift high the flag of Ghana in everything the citizenry did was written by a scientist, poet, and writer, Dr Michael Kwame Gbordzoe, while then a student of Bishop Herman College, Kpando.

Rev. Amable who made this claim in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to commemorate the Heritage Month said from his readings, the story about Ghana’s national anthem revolved around three individuals.

He recounted while growing up, the national anthem was “Lift High the Flag of Ghana” and that though the composition of the renowned musician, composer and teacher, Mr Gbeho “is still being used, the current lyrics do not originate from him.”

“On the eve of Ghana’s Independence celebrations, Philip Gbeho won an open competition to write the National Anthem for the newly independent Ghana.

“He wrote the music for the new anthem to replace “God Save the Queen”, which hitherto, had been the country’s anthem.

“His piece was one of numerous entries that had been presented to a National Anthem Selection Committee.

“Out of those entries, four were shortlisted and played regularly on radio for listeners to indicate their preferences. The choice was overwhelmingly in favour of Philip Gbeho’s composition:

“The first stanza of his piece went as follows:

Lord God our father we pray thee,

Be thou our guide in all our ways.

May we unite together

Proclaim the dawn of our new day.

Children of Ghana! Arise and uphold your cause,

And blaze the trail of freedom far and wide.

Oh God our Father hearken to our call

And grant us peace here in our Fatherland.”

Rev. Amable said the government, for unexplained reasons, “discarded the original words of Philip Gbeho’s piece for new ones written by a commissioned literary committee” authored by an educationist and musician, Mr Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson with few lines contributed by Mr Tettey Lartey.

“On March 6, 1957, before a crowd of over 100,000 at the Old Polo Grounds, the Ghana National Anthem was officially played for the first time. It was those words that went with Gbeho’s music,” he added.

He said, “the current lyrics of the ‘God bless our homeland Ghana’ national anthem that had been in use since the 1970s were written by Michael Kwame Gbordzoe while a student of Bishop Herman College, Kpando, within the framework of a national competition, and was accompanied by Ghana’s national pledge.”

“Thus, although Philip Gbeho’s composition is still being used, the current lyrics beginning ‘God bless our homeland Ghana’ do not originate from him,” he claimed.