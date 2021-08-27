Philip Morris to increase access to smoke-free products

Philip Morris International Inc has published the company’s business transformation-linked financing framework.

The framework includes two sustainability performance targets: increase full-year 2025 smoke-free/total net revenue percentage to more than 50 per cent; and increase the number of markets where its smoke-free products are available for sale to 100 markets.

These targets have an observation date of December 31, 2025.

Philip Morris said these sustainability targets reflect its determination to become a predominantly smoke-free company within the next five years.

“The transformation of our company is intrinsically linked to our sustainability and corporate strategy,” said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer.

