Philip Nai and Friends to feed thousands of kids in La

In a year during which businesses have been hit hard, and individuals affected by an economic crisis, the kind hearted group ‘Philip Nai & Friends’ return with yet another edition of ‘Feed the underprivileged’ program.

‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’, seems to be the saying on Philip’s mind as he assembles his friends to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged on the streets of Accra, regardless of a difficult financial year.

The annual event takes place on December 24, with an aim of feeding thousands of children in La and its environs. The disadvantaged kids will all converge at Our God Reigns Ministry International, near La Tawala Beach for this year’s ‘Philip Nai & Friends Feed the Underprivileged’ program, from 10am to 5pm.

The brain behind the initiative, Philip Nai, lead producer at Joy FM, has revealed that nothing will stop him from being a blessing to others. “’Philip Nai & Friends Feed the Underprivileged’ has come to stay. We are committed to the happiness of these kids on the streets in our community. If we can’t do it daily, we can do it every 24th December”, he revealed.

The event will repeat its trend of also assembling medical and health practitioners and resources. The aim of the latter is to offer a comprehensive medical program and screening for members of the aforementioned communities by creating awareness of how to uphold good health, shed more light on the benefits and impact of holistic health for needy children.

Aside being fed on the day, kids will go through dental and vision care, BMI/BP screening, Glucose, Cholesterol and general health talk, the latter which targets some parents of the beneficiaries.

Philip Nai remains a coveted content producer, with the Multimedia Group Limited, who is the lead producer at Joy FM, and the Head of Production at Joy Entertainment. He strongly believes the season provides us all an opportunity to put smiles on faces, especially the underprivileged. His team welcomes your generosity through support in various folds, by calling 0244735451 for further details on how to throw your weight behind a worthy cause this Christmas.

Philip Nai and friends’ “Feed the Underprivileged” happens on Saturday, December 24, 2022 from 10am to 5pm at Our God Reigns Ministry International, near La Tawala Beach, and is supported by Conship, Clay Group, Healing Hearts, The Brands People, Medicas Hospital, Image Emporium, Sonotec medical and diagnostic center, Adansi Health Tourism, Adinkra Republic and Cheezzy pizza