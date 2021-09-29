Philip Selikem Yao wins Ghana’s only medal at African Youth Chess Championship

11-year-old Amoako Philip Selikem Yao won Ghana’s only medal when he finished second to bag a silver medal in the just ended 2021 African Youth Chess Championships.

He came second after amassing 7.5 points to become a Candidate Master (CM) title making him Ghana’s youngest titled chess player.

He won the Under-12 Open Category.

Egypt’s CM Mena Martin won the category finishing a point ahead of Selikem Amoako.

Wael Sabry Mina also from Egypt took home the bronze medal in the category as he finished with six points.

The continental chess tournament held at the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel saw the participation of over 170 children from 11 countries.