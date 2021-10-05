Philippine leader says he’ll prepare for ICC probe on drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will prepare for his defence against an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on his deadly anti-illegal drugs campaign after his term ends next year.

Duterte said on the weekend that he was retiring from politics and will not run for vice president of the Philippines in elections next year as he announced earlier.

In a late-night televised address on Monday, Duterte said he will go home to the southern city of Davao and wait for cases that would be filed against him after his six-year term ends in June 2022.

“I will prepare for my defence in the ICC,” he said. “Just don’t lie, just tell the truth since there are records. Do not fabricate deaths. You’re not looking for justice if you do that.”

“I am not threatening you, but don’t cheat me on the evidence,” he added.

On September 15, the ICC said it was opening a full investigation into Duterte and other Philippine officials for murder in relation to the killings under his administration’s “war on drugs” campaign.

The crackdown was launched by Duterte after he was elected president in 2016 on an anti-crime platform. More than 7,000 people have been killed in the crackdown since then, but human rights groups estimate the toll could be three times that number.

According to the tribunal, a preliminary probe showed the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation, and the killings neither as legitimate nor as mere excesses in an otherwise legitimate operation.”